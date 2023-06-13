Julia Jacklin Evokes ‘Shivers’ in Shimmery Roland S. Howard Cover

Julia Jacklin has released a cover of the Boys Next Doors’ — Roland S. Howard and Nick Cave’s band — “Shivers,” written by Howard.

Her spin evokes its namesake with its shimmery, harmonic arrangements, and Jacklin’s gorgeous, emotive vocals reflecting the yearning of the original song while giving it a fresh take. “My heart is really on its knees/But I keep a poker face so well/That even mother couldn’t tell,” she sings. “That my baby’s so vain/She is almost a mirror/And the sound of her name/Sends a permanent shiver down my spine.”

“It’s been covered a lot, but it’s a special one for me. It was one of the first songs I ever learnt to play,” Jacklin said in a statement. “Many Sydney bars, venues and open mic nights have heard me sing this song. Howard wrote it at 16 and I’ve always loved how much the lyrics capture that type of unbridled, dramatic teenage infatuation. The kind that physically hurts but also makes you laugh at yourself.”

Her rendition is part of a tribute compilation to late Australian producer Tony Cohen, who recorded the song's original version. Cohen also produced albums by artists, including The Birthday Party, The Go-Betweens, Hunters & Collectors, and Nick Cave. The compilation accompanies Half Deaf, Completely Mad, a book about Cohen's life by John Olson.

The Australian singer will begin a North American summer tour at Higher Ground in Burlington, Vermont, on July 14. The trek includes festival appearances, including Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival on July 22, Montreal’s Osheaga Music Festival on Aug. 6, and The National’s Homecoming Festival in Cincinnati on Sept. 16.

Julia Jacklin North American Tour Dates

July 14 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

July 15 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest July 16 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

July 17 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

July 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Hifi Annex

July 22 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Fest

July 23 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Ballroom

July 25 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

July 26 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

July 27 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

July 31 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

Aug. 1 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Aug. 3 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

Aug. 4 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

Aug. 5 – Holyoke, MA – Holyoke Arts Center

Aug. 6 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music Festival

Sept. 6 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight with Noah Cyrus

Sept. 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Homecoming Festival