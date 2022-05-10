Julia Jacklin Returns With ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’-Inspired ‘Lydia Wears a Cross’

Julia Jacklin has returned with “Lydia Wears a Cross,” the first taste of her new album, Pre Pleasure.

The single opens with the dense patter of a drumkit, as Jacklin’s lush vocals enter. The video — shot by her longtime collaborator Nick Mckk — features the Australian singer-songwriter in Split Point Lighthouse in Victoria, sporting a raincoat.

“The song is about a lot of things, but mainly being a 7-year-old Jesus Christ Superstar fanatic attending Catholic school, trying to figure out which way is up,” Jacklin says, while the song’s first verse directly references the 1971 musical: “Lydia wears a cross/Says she’s never gonna take it off/We sit back to back/Listening to Jesus Christ Superstar soundtrack.”

Pre Pleasure, out Aug. 26 via Polyvinyl, follows Jackin’s excellent 2018 album Crushing. The new record was made directly after her lengthy Crushing tour, cut in Montreal. She’ll kick off a trek supporting Pre Pleasure on the day of the album’s release, in Stanford, California.

“A lot of the time I feel like I need to do all the work before I can enjoy my life,” Jacklin said. “Whether that’s work on songs or sex, friendships, or my relationship with my family — I think if I work on them long and hard enough, eventually I’ll get to sit around and really enjoy them. But that’s not how anything works is it. It’s all an ongoing process.”

Pre Pleasure Tracklist

1. Lydia Wears a Cross

2. Love, Try Not to Let Go

3. Ignore Tenderness

4. I Was Neon

5. Too in Love to Die

6. Less of a Stranger

7. Moviegoer

8. Magic

9. Be Careful With Yourself

10. End of a Friendship

Julia Jacklin North American Tour Dates:

Aug. 26 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater – Here and There Festival

Aug. 27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic Festival

Sept. 09 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Sept. 10 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

Sept. 12 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Sept. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Sept. 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sept. 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Sept.17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sept. 18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Sept. 20 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Sept. 21 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Sept. 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin University

Sept. 23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sept. 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Sept. 26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Sept. 30 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Oct. 2 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Oct. 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Oct. 5 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Oct. 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom