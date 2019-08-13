Julia Jacklin Plots Tour, Shares Sultry Cover of the Strokes’ ‘Someday’

Julia Jacklin announced a North American fall tour in support of her sparkling sophomore album, Crushing, and re-released her sultry cover of the Strokes’ “Someday.”

The Aussie singer-songwriter first covered “Someday” for the Australian radio station Triple J in 2017 and now the performance is available on all streaming services. Jacklin gives the 2001 indie rock staple a soulful groove, her lush vocals landing each line with subtle delivery. With introspective lyrics like “My ex says I’m lacking in depth/I will do my best,” the song could have easily fit on Crushing.

“I’m a 28-year-old singer songwriter who writes five-minute, slow-tempo songs,” Jacklin recently told Rolling Stone. “I don’t particularly write big radio hits or anything. I think the fact that I’ve done this and I’m at this level is really rare. I think I made a good record. People like it. I’m making a living. I’m able to employ my friends. That’s cool.”

After returning from touring overseas, Jacklin will kick off her North American tour at Austin City Limits on October 6th. She’ll make stops in major cities — including Brooklyn’s Warsaw on November 8th and Portland’s Aladdin Theatre on November 20th — before wrapping up at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, November 24th.

Julia Jacklin Tour Dates

10/6 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/8 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/9 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

10/10 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

10/13 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

11/7 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry Theatre

11/8 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/09 — Boston, MA @ Sommerville

11/10 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

11/12 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

11/14 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/15 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

11/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

11/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Venue

11/20 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

11/21 — Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

11/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent

11/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre