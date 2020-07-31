Juicy J Gets Baked, Bakes Bread in Quarantine in ‘Gah Damn High’ Video

Juicy J offers a detailed look at his life in quarantine in the video for his new song, “Gah Damn High,” featuring Wiz Khalifa, off the rapper’s upcoming LP, The Hustle Continues, out October 14th via eOne.

“Gah Damn High” is classic Juicy J fare, packed with hooks and one-liners that range from goofy to flat-out bawdy. The song arrives with a mockumentary-style music video directed by Joe Weil that shows how Juicy J is passing the time during the COVID-19 pandemic — filling his days with yoga, painting, video games, getting baked, baking bread, playing with model trains and taking his health as seriously as possible by stepping out in a full hazmat suit just to pick up a weed delivery.

The clip also boasts a goofy bit where Juicy J turns down an opportunity to invest in a socially distanced strip club, while Wiz Khalifa’s section of the video was shot from outside the rapper’s house, with the MC spitting his verse through the window.

The Hustle Continues follows Juicy J’s 2017 studio album, Rubba Band Business, and 2018 mixtape, Shutdafukup. The new album boasts an array of guests along with Wiz, including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, A$AP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, Rico Nasty, Logic, Jay Rock, Lord Infamous, Project Pat, NLE Choppa and Young Dolph.

For The Hustle Continues, Juicy J inked a new deal with the independent label eOne, an announcement that comes several months after the rapper dropped a diss track aimed at his old label Columbia simply dubbed “Fuk Columbia Records.” In a statement, Juicy J spoke about the new deal and noted his long history with eOne’s president of urban music, Alan Grunblatt.

“Alan gave Three 6 Mafia our first deal, he believed in me then and he believes in what I’m doing today as an artist, and as a producer,” Juicy J said in a statement. “It made the most sense to release The Hustle Continues independently and eOne gave me the best deal where I own 100% of my masters.”

Along with announcing The Hustle Continues, Juicy J revealed a new partnership with entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuck (also known as Gary Vee, who cameos in the “Gah Damn High” video) to launch a new cannabis brand, Asterisk*. Their products are now available exclusively at MMD Dispensaries in Los Angeles and online.

The Hustle Continues Tracklist

1. “Best Group”

2. “Gah Damn High” ft. Wiz Khalifa

3. “Spend It” ft. Lil Baby and 2 Chainz

4. “Killa” ft. Conway Shopping Spree ft. Young Dolph

5. “Po Up” ft. A$ap Rocky

6. “1995” ft. Logic

7. “What I Need”

8. “The Way It Goes” ft. Key Glock

9. “Shawty Bad” ft. Logic

10. “Load It Up” ft. NLE Choppa

11. “She Gon Pop It” ft. Megan the Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign

12. “Take It” ft. Rico Nasty and Lord Infamous (Three 6 Mafia)

13. “Memphis to LA” ft. Jay Rock and Project Pat

14. “In a Minute”