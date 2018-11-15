See Juicy J, Travis Scott Take ‘Neighbor’ into Bleak Territory in New Video

Juicy J has unveiled the dark new video for “Neighbor” featuring Travis Scott. The Buddah Bless-produced single was released in September and is slated to appear on Juicy J’s forthcoming album.

In the RJ Sanchez-directed visual, the rappers bounce to the druggy “Neighbor” in a bleak room, with water-drenched floors and chains draped from the ceiling. Fisheye shots, quick cuts and flashes of light enhance the song’s woozy vibe and the auto-tune-tipped hook. In between shots of the pair appearing alone as well as together in the eerie surroundings, a woman dances amidst the chains in isolation, which simultaneously conjures feelings of isolation and foreboding.

Juicy J told Billboard in a recent interview that the song materialized when Travis Scott was working on Astroworld. “We vibed it out in the studio,” Juicy J said. “On my way out, after we had been in the studio for three hours, I was like, ‘Yo, Travis, let me get a record for my new album.’ He went into his files and pulled up ‘Neighbor.'”

“I got a new album I’m working on. I don’t even know the name of it yet,” Juicy J told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “It’s gonna be inspired from the Nineties stuff. I’m taking it back, back to the ‘Slob on the Knob’ days.”