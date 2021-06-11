Juicy J Announces Expanded Version of ‘The Hustle Continues’

Juicy J has announced an expanded version of his latest album The Hustle Continues, which he released this past November.

Titled The Hustle Still Continues, the expanded album will be out on June 25th and will include nine new tracks, featuring Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Lord Infamous, Project Pat, Duski, Henry AZ, and Kaash Paige. The collaborations add to the original album’s features with Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Logic and more. It’s available for preorder now.

Juicy J teased the new songs on Friday with “Take It,” featuring Rico Nasty and Lord Infamous, with the three rappers appearing alongside each other in a music video.

In December, Juicy J discussed the making of the album with Rolling Stone‘s The First Time, and shot down the possibility of any new Three 6 Mafia music in the near future.

“I feel like we got so many classic songs, we’ll just tour off of those right now,” he said. “I kind of want to leave the legacy where it is. Because I feel like we’ll be trying to compete with the songs we already got. I’m just kind of nervous and scared to do it because I feel like [the fans] might not receive it the same way as the stuff we did years ago.”

Juicy J, The Hustle Still Continues Tracklist

1. GAH DAMN HIGH ft. Lex Luger

2. TELL ‘EM NO ft. Pooh Shiesty (new track)

3. SPEND IT ft. Lil Baby, 2 Chainz

4. LOAD IT UP

5. TAKE IT ft. Lord Infamous, Rico Nasty (new track)

6. 1995 ft. Logic

7. TALKING TO GOD ft. Henry AZ (new track)

8. Po UP ft. A$AP Rocky

9. HUSTLING & GRINDING ft. ReyLuvsU, Duski (new track)

10. SHE GON POP IT ft. Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla Sign

11. KICKED IN (new track)

12. BEST GROUP

13. RED DOT ft. Project Pat (new track)

14. SHOPPING SPREE ft. Young Dolph

15. BURN EM UP (new track)

16. KILLA ft. Conway

17. WHAT I NEED

18. ALL THE TIME HIGH ft. Kaash Paige (new track)

19. SHAWTY BAD ft. Logic

20. THAT’S THE WAY IT GOES ft. Key Glock

21. STOP CAPPIN (new track)

22. MEMPHIS TO LA ft. Project Pat, Jay Rock

23. IN A MIN

24. DATZ WHAT IT IZ

25. I CAN’T STOP