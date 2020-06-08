Juicy J Proclaims ‘Enough Is Enough’ on New Song ‘Hella F–kin’ Trauma’

Juicy J peels off a torrent of righteous bars against police, record labels, day-to-day haters and more on his new song, “Hella Fuckin’ Trauma.”

The self-produced track boasts a no-nonsense beat of booming bass, sharp snares and a sample pulled from an old Three 6 Mafia track, the titular hook of “Time for Da Juice Mane.” On top of it all, Juicy J unfurls a pair of ripped-from-the-headlines verses while holding the song together with the defiant and instantly memorable hook: “When they gonna stop killin niggas man? Enough is enough/Why they lock up all the real ones man? Enough is enough/Labels wanna own my masters, enough is enough.”

“Hella Fuckin’ Trauma” follows another one-off single Juicy J released in February, a diss track aimed at his label, “Fuk Columbia Records.” The song followed a series of tweets Juicy J sent at the time, accusing his label of withholding his music and taking credit for his work. Eventually, the rapper pulled the song after speaking with his label and stating on Instagram, “We are all good.”

Juicy J released his most recent full-length album, Rubba Band Business, in 2017, while in 2018 he dropped the mixtape, Shutdafukup. In 2019, Juicy J and DJ Paul reunited as Three 6 Mafia for a handful of shows, and they planned to embark on another short run in March, but those dates were pushed back to October because of the coronavirus pandemic.