Juice WRLD’s ‘Wishing Well’ Gets a Virtual Reality Music Video

Juice WRLD’s “Wishing Well” has been launched as a virtual reality experience via Ceek VR‘s platform for its subscribers. The track appears on the late Chicago rapper’s 2020 posthumous LP, Legends Never Die.

The virtual reality music video features an animated rendition of Juice WRLD as he navigates the isolating world of addiction, where floating emojis and drug-induced imagery illustrate the complex emotions he’s suppressing, both from his loved ones and within himself.

Ceek VR, Interscope, and Grade A Productions created the virtual reality music video based on the original made by director-animators KDC Visions. In the new clip, 360-degree scenes provide an immersive experience into the desolate world he paints via the lyrics and at points, the VR visuals bring the viewer face-to-face with the rapper as he sings the poignant song.

Last month, a remix of Juice WRLD’s hit “Lucid Dreams” featuring Lil Uzi Vert was released, which appears on the special rerelease of his 2018 debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance. Juice Wrld’s final filmed video was “Bad Boy” with Young Thug, which dropped in January. A visual for “Conversations” arrived the following month, featuring footage of the rapper on the road and performing; it also features a previously unreleased freestyle.