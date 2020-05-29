Watch Juice WRLD’s ‘Tell Me U Luv Me’ Video With Trippie Redd, Ally Lotti

Juice WRLD’s estate has dropped the new video for the pleading new song, “Tell Me U Luv Me,” which features Trippie Redd. It’s the late rapper’s second posthumous single.

On the new track, Juice WRLD blends his fondness for narcotics with feelings of love. “Bitch, I’m a druggie/Can you hide my drugs from me?/When I get lonely, can you be my company?,” he raps. “Drugs to the brain, swervin’ inside of a Benz truck/I cannot stay in my lane … I got you in my brain … We’re forever in love … If you leave there’d be torment.”

“Tell me you love me, tell me everything gonna be OK,” Trippie Redd sings on the chorus. “Tell me you love me, tell me you love me and you gonna stay/Tell me you love me, tell me you love me, won’t go nowhere.”

Directed by Cole Bennett, the half-animated, half-live action video clip features drawings and sketches in the style of high school doodles. Trippie Redd and Juice WRLD perform against a crumbled-up paper background, interspersed with archival footage of Juice WRLD and his girlfriend, Ally Lotti. For some parts, Lotti is shown lipsyncing Juice WRLD’s lyrics.

“Tell Me U Luv Me” follows the release of “Righteous,” which he recorded in his Los Angeles studio and the late rapper’s estate unveiled in April. The song debuted at Number Three on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart.