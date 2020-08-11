 See Juice WRLD and the Weeknd's Animated Video for 'Smile' - Rolling Stone
See Juice WRLD and the Weeknd’s Animated Video for ‘Smile’

Pair’s first collaboration was released last week

Late rapper Juice WRLD and the Weeknd appear as animated figures in their new video for “Smile.” The song, which was released last week, marks the first time the pair collaborated.

Animated by KDC Visions, the visual captures the poignancy of the song’s sentiments, which yearn for a loved one to find happiness, despite the possibility that they may no longer be together. The visual opens on an animated Juice WRLD, who appears outside amidst flowers and butterflies.

The scenes move between him and what appears to be an animated version of his girlfriend, Ally Lotti, who is in a bedroom looking at real photos taken of the two of them together. An animated the Weeknd enters the video towards the end, where he’s seen coming to from a car accident. In an emotional scene, the woman moves towards a window where Juice WRLD appears outside with angel wings.

Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, Legends Never Dieclaimed the top spots on Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 Albums and Artists 500 Charts in July. Prior to the Juice WRLD release, the Weeknd’s After Hours made the biggest debut of 2020, bowing at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart in March.

 

On Friday, the Weeknd teased a new song during TikTok’s “The Weeknd Experience,” which was billed as the “first-ever interactive augmented reality broadcast.” The artist is also set to perform during the 2020 MTV Music Video Awards broadcast, which will air live on August 30th.

