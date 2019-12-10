 Juice WRLD Streams and Sales Soar After Death - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next ‘Corroboration Zero’: An Inspector General’s Report Reveals the Steele Dossier Was Always a Joke Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Juice WRLD Becomes the Most-Streamed Artist in the U.S. Following His Death

The young rapper was streamed more than 38.2 million times on Sunday — nearly three times as much as any other artist — and was also the leader in digital song sales

By

Emily Blake's Most Recent Stories

View All
Juice Wrld

Steve Jennings/FilmMagic

In the aftermath of Juice WRLD’s sudden death at 21, fans of the Chicago rapper streamed his genre-blending hip-hop by the millions, launching him to Number One in both streams and song sales on Sunday.

Juice WRLD’s on-demand audio streams spiked 487 percent on Sunday to over 38.2 million in the U.S., nearly 24 million more than any other artist. Songs by Juice WRLD accounted for four of the top 10 songs across platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

“Lucid Dreams,” the wounded, Sting-sampling track that hurtled him into stardom, was the most-streamed song of the day, with nearly 4.4 million on-demand audio streams, according to data from BuzzAngle Music. “Legends,” which features the eerily prophetic lyrics “What’s the 27 Club? / We ain’t making it past 21,” was fourth with 3.1 million. “Robbery” and “All Girls Are the Same” followed at seventh and ninth, respectively.

“Lucid Dreams” was also the Number One song in digital sales that day, with over 3,000 digital downloads. “Legends” followed at Number Six, with over 1,700. Overall, Juice WRLD was the Number One artist by digital song sales on Sunday with over 9,600 — an increase of over 2,700 percent from the day before.

Related

post malone, migos, spicy chicken sandwich
Post Malone Vs. Migos: The Fried Chicken Wars Have New Beef
RS Charts: Post Malone Tops Artists 500 as the Weeknd Cracks Top 10

Related

Led Zeppelin II, led zeppelin ii, led zeppelin, led zeppelin album guide
How 'Led Zeppelin II' Was Born
Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy on 'Rise of Skywalker' and the Future of 'Star Wars'

Juice WRLD also had the top two albums of the day by album project units, which combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams. His 2018 debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, led with just under 13,000 units, and 2019’s Death Race For Love — which became his first Number One album — followed with around 10,300 units.

Popular on Rolling Stone

The rapper born Jarad Higgins died early Sunday morning after suffering a seizure shortly after his private plane landed at Chicago’s Midway Airport. Many questions surrounding the death remain unanswered, with the Cook’s County Medical Examiner’s Office announcing on Tuesday that “[additional] studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, authorities were searching for contraband when Higgins began convulsing. Agents administered Narcan and called an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Authorities reportedly found 41 bags of marijuana, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, along with firearms.

In a statement to Rolling Stone on Sunday, Interscope Records said, “Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time. He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else. To lose someone so kind and so close to our hearts is devastating. Our thoughts are with Juice’s family and friends, everyone at his label Grade A, and his millions of fans around the world.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.