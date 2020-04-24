Hear Juice WRLD’s First Posthumous Single ‘Righteous’

The family of Juice WRLD has unveiled the first posthumous single from the late rapper. According to a statement his family shared via his Instagram, “Righteous” was recorded in Juice WRLD’s home studio in Los Angeles.

The pensive song addresses anxiety and trying to quell it by self-medicating while also acknowledging the cyclical addiction that ensues. “All white Gucci suit, I’m feeling righteous, yeah/I know that the truth is hard to digest, yeah,” he raps on the hook. “Five or six pills in my right hand, yeah/Codeine runneth over on my nightstand/Takin’ medicine to fix all of the damage/My anxiety the size of a planet/Holes in my skull over time/My heart’s over ice.”

“Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music. Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world was no easy feat. Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process for us,” the family said in a statement announcing the release of the single.

It also referenced the Live Free 999 Fund, which Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, established in honor of her son. With support from Grade A and Interscope, the fund works to support youth who are battling addiction, anxiety and depression by supporting programs that address these issues and other mental health concerns, and seeks to normalize the conversation around these topics, particularly in underserved communities.