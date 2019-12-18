 Rolling Stone Podcast on Life and Death of Rapper Juice Wrld - Rolling Stone
Looking Back at Juice Wrld’s Too-Short Career

Rolling Stone Music Now‘s deep dive on the Chicago rapper’s life and music

Brian Hiatt

Juice Wrld, podcast

Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock

For hip-hop, and the larger music industry, it’s an agonizingly familiar story: a promising young artist, gone way too soon. In the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Brendan Klinkenberg and Simon Vozick-Levinson join host Brian Hiatt for a look at the life and music of genre-crossing rapper Juice Wrld, who died in early December less than a week after his 21st birthday. They explore the development of Juice Wrld’s emo-influenced style, dig into the history and questionable future of the Soundcloud-driven scene he broke out of, explore whether there’s any steps to be taken to protect young artists, and ponder the fate of his extensive archive of unreleased music.

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

