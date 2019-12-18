Looking Back at Juice Wrld’s Too-Short Career

For hip-hop, and the larger music industry, it’s an agonizingly familiar story: a promising young artist, gone way too soon. In the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Brendan Klinkenberg and Simon Vozick-Levinson join host Brian Hiatt for a look at the life and music of genre-crossing rapper Juice Wrld, who died in early December less than a week after his 21st birthday. They explore the development of Juice Wrld’s emo-influenced style, dig into the history and questionable future of the Soundcloud-driven scene he broke out of, explore whether there’s any steps to be taken to protect young artists, and ponder the fate of his extensive archive of unreleased music.

