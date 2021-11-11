Juice Wrld’s Mom Announces Second Posthumous Album

Fighting Demons, the second posthumous album from late rapper Juice Wrld, will arrive on Dec. 10, his mother announced Thursday.

“There was nothing Jarad ‘Juice WRLD’ Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world,” the rapper’s mother Carmela Wallace said in a statement. “He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come. Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius, he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art. He never gave up and his friends and family never gave up on offering their support to him.”

The album takes its title from Higgins’ own struggles with mental health and addiction; the rapper died Dec. 8, 2019 following an accidental overdose caused by oxycodone and codeine toxicity.

“If you have like anxiety or depression, they gonna look at you like you’re crazy. That’s not how it should be, but that’s how it is and that needs to change,” Juice Wrld says in archival footage in the trailer for Fighting Demons.

“We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental health to never give up the fight,” Wallace added. “We continue to extend free support to you via LiveFree999.org created in his honor,” referencing the website Wallace established in October 2020 as a resource for parents of children who struggle with addiction, anxiety, and depression.

Fighting Demons follows Juice Wrld’s first posthumous LP, 2020’s Legends Never Die.