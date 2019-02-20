Juice WRLD Lines Up North American Tour

Juice WRLD announced a North American tour launching April 25th in Vancouver, British Columbia and wrapping June 8th in Dallas, Texas.
General tickets go on sale Friday, February 22nd. Fans can access a pre-sale by pre-ordering the rapper’s upcoming second LP, A Deathrace for Love, and purchasing merch from his four exclusive collaborations with VLONE, Lyrical Lemonade, Half Evil and Ransom.
Juice WRLD recently previewed A Deathrace for Love with lead single “Robbery.” The record, out March 8th, follows his two 2018 releases: solo LP Goodbye and Good Riddance and collaborative mixtape with Future, Wrld on Drugs.
In January, the emcee appeared on Halsey’s chart-topping remix of “Without Me.” He made several guest spots throughout 2018, including cameos on Lil Yachty’s “Yacht Club,” Kodak Black’s “MoshPit,” Seezyn’s “Hide,” Ski Mask the Slump God’s “Nuketown” and a Boogie wit da Hoodie’s “Demons and Angels.”
Juice WRLD 2019 Tour Dates
April 25 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
April 26 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 28 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre
April 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
May 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
May 4 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
May 5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum
May 7 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
May 9 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
May 14 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
May 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann
May 17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
May 20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
May 21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
May 23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
May 24 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
May 25 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
May 26 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
May 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica
May 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 30 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
May 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
June 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
June 2 – Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
June 4 – Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
June 6 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
June 7 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theatre
June 8 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory