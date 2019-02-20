Juice WRLD Lines Up North American Tour

Juice WRLD announced a North American tour launching April 25th in Vancouver, British Columbia and wrapping June 8th in Dallas, Texas.

General tickets go on sale Friday, February 22nd. Fans can access a pre-sale by pre-ordering the rapper’s upcoming second LP, A Deathrace for Love, and purchasing merch from his four exclusive collaborations with VLONE, Lyrical Lemonade, Half Evil and Ransom.

Juice WRLD recently previewed A Deathrace for Love with lead single “Robbery.” The record, out March 8th, follows his two 2018 releases: solo LP Goodbye and Good Riddance and collaborative mixtape with Future, Wrld on Drugs.

In January, the emcee appeared on Halsey’s chart-topping remix of “Without Me.” He made several guest spots throughout 2018, including cameos on Lil Yachty’s “Yacht Club,” Kodak Black’s “MoshPit,” Seezyn’s “Hide,” Ski Mask the Slump God’s “Nuketown” and a Boogie wit da Hoodie’s “Demons and Angels.”

Juice WRLD 2019 Tour Dates

April 25 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

April 26 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 28 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

April 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

May 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

May 4 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

May 5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum

May 7 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

May 9 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 14 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

May 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

May 17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

May 21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

May 23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

May 24 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

May 25 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

May 26 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

May 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica

May 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 30 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

May 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

June 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

June 2 – Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

June 4 – Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

June 6 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

June 7 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theatre

June 8 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory