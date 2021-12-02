‘Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss’ Trailer Shows Late Rapper in Limelight and Talking Struggles

Late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD is the subject of new documentary Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, which arrives via HBO and HBO Max as part of its Music Box Series on Dec. 16.

In the new trailer, Juice WRLD asks an exuberant crowd to make some noise, crowd surfs at a festival, and mingles with fans as “Black & White” plays. While on the surface, the limelight looks appealing, behind the scenes he shares that things aren’t always as they appear.

“When you a fan of this shit, you look at it from a certain perspective. But then when you’re in it, you see it for what it really is,” he says. “I’m still happy I can change the world, but it’s not what it look like.” Just like with his candid songs where he lays his emotions bare, he’s seen discussing his anxiety and depression and those who knew him also share their thoughts on his talent and his struggles.

According to a press release, the Tommy Oliver-directed film will feature Juice WRLD in his element: performing, freestyling with friends, and collaborating with producers. It will feature never-before-seen footage, including previously unreleased tracks and interviews.