Watch Juice WRLD Level Up in Video Game-Inspired ‘Hear Me Calling’ Video

Juice WRLD completes a daring rescue mission in the video game-inspired clip for his new song, “Hear Me Calling.” The Bradley and Pablo-directed video finds the rapper trying to contact his girlfriend, who’s been knocked out and locked up in the back of an armored van. As his calls go unanswered, Juice WRLD walks down a desolate city street augmented with video game flourishes such as a radar map in the corner, discarded weapons and mission checkpoints.

After Juice WRLD passes the checkpoint and accepts the recovery mission, he hops in an heavily-armed car and gives chase, plowing down enemies, dodging bombs and finally taking out the captors’ van with a pair of homing missiles. Despite the massive explosion, Juice WRLD’s girlfriend emerges from the wreckage unscathed and with a gigantic sword in hand.

“Hear Me Calling” appears on Juice WRLD’s new album, Death Race for Love, which was released March 8th. The album follows the rapper’s numerous 2018 releases, which included his debut studio album, Goodbye and Good Riddance, as well as his mixtape with Future, Wrld on Drugs.

Juice WRLD will embark on a North American tour in support of Death Race for Love April 25th at the PNE Forum in Vancouver, Canada.