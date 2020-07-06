Hear Juice WRLD and Halsey’s ‘Life’s a Mess’ From Upcoming Posthumous Album

A new Juice WRLD song featuring Halsey, “Life’s a Mess,” has arrived alongside the announcement that the rapper’s first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, will be released July 10th.

The song balances a hard-hitting low end with somber synths and aching, but ultimately uplifting, vocals from Juice WRLD, with Halsey providing harmonies on the hook and guiding the song’s outro. “Ah, sometimes life’s a mess,” the pair sing during the chorus, “I get high when I’m upset/I remember when me and love ain’t click/Looking for something real, then I found it.”

“Life’s a Mess” follows previously released Juice WRLD tracks, “Tell Me U Luv Me,” featuring Trippie Redd, and “Righteous,” which marked the rapper’s first posthumous single. Both songs will appear on Legends Never Die, although a full tracklist has yet to be revealed.

The Legends Never Die album announcement was accompanied by the launch of a new merchandise collaboration with the gaming organization, FaZe Clan. The collection was inspired by the friendship between Juice WRLD and various members of FaZe Clan, and their shared love of video games.

Juice WRLD died last December from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine. In April, the late rapper’s mother, Carmela Wallace, launched the Live Free 999 Fund, which will help young people — especially those in underserved communities — grappling with addiction, anxiety, depression and other mental health concerns.