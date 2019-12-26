Juice WRLD Freestyles for Over 10 Minutes in Previously Unreleased Clip

British radio DJ Charlie Sloth shared a previously unreleased clip that captures the late rapper Juice WRLD freestyling for well over 10 minutes on Sloth’s long-running series, Fire in the Booth.

The recording took place February 2019 in Los Angeles, and on Instagram, Sloth paid tribute to Juice WRLD and praised his skills, writing, “This is a very special Fire In The Booth and its on YouTube now!! RIP Juice!!! The greatest freestyler I ever met!!!”

The clip clocks in at about 14 minutes and Juice WRLD spends most of it pulling an array of delightful punchlines and bars out of his head as Sloth switches up the beats. At one point, to prove he wasn’t spitting any pre-written bars, Juice WRLD asked Sloth to throw out random words to prompt new verses.

Some highlights include: “I’m Tony Hawk and I feel like an ollie/I’m on the beat like a damn kamikaze/I’m a rock star, Black Sabbath, no Ozzy”; “My flow is perfect/Snakes in the grass, but my John Deer help me see the surface”; and “007 with the ammo/Pull up on the scene like Rambo/Money older than your grandfolks’ grandfolks.”

Juice WRLD died tragically December 8th after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport. An exact cause of death has yet to be announced as the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has said that more studies are required.