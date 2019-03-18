On the Charts: Juice WRLD’s ‘Death Race for Love’ Drives to Number One

Juice WRLD officially proved he isn’t a one-hit wonder as the rapper’s second album Death Race for Love opened at Number One on the Billboard 200.

Death Race for Love sold 165,000 total copies in its first week of release, including 120,000 streaming equivalent albums (SEAs), to give Juice WRLD his first Number One album after two separate trips to the Top 10 in 2018, Billboard reports.

Juice WRLD previously peaked at Number Two with WRLD on Drugs, an October 2018 collaboration with Future. The rapper’s hit “Lucid Dreams,” which reached Number Two on the Hot 100 singles list, helped catapult 2018’s Goodbye & Good Riddance up to Number Four last summer.

Nine months later, Juice WRLD is in the top spot in a charts week lacking other major new releases. Maren Morris’ Girl was the week’s only other new entry in the Top 10 as the country pop singer’s second album debuted at Number Four and 46,000 total copies, a slight improvement over the Number Five peak of 2016’s Hero.

Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next stayed at Number Two with A Star Is Born soundtrack one spot behind it at Number Three. The back half of the Top 10 were all returnees: The Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack at Number Five, A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s Hoodie SZN at Number Six, Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys at Number Seven, Gunna’s Drip or Drown 2 at Number Eight and – after a few weeks out of the Top 10 – Drake’s Scorpion and Travis Scott’s Astroworld at Numbers Nine and 10 respectively.