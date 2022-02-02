Juice WRLD Battles Inner and Intergalactic Demons in ‘Cigarettes,’ ‘Go Hard 2’ Videos

Juice WRLD contends with loneliness and love, as well as some outer space monsters in the new videos for “Cigarettes” and “Go Hard 2.” Both animated visuals were written and directed by Steve Cannon.

In the tender “Cigarettes” clip, the late rapper is alone in a dark world, confessing his feelings for a loved one. “I don’t want to be lonely no more/She picks my heart off of the floor,” he sings on the chorus. “I’m addicted, yeah, I need me some more.” Later, he sings: “This a love letter that I wrote/She keep me up when I’m feeling low/She’s my overdose.”

“Go Hard 2,” which appears on the newly released Fighting Demons (Complete Edition), recalls the otherworldly battle scenes from the previously released “Already Dead” clip, and the song boasts a new verse not on the original Fighting Demons track. “I turned into a star/Had to put them Xannies down, it was tearing me apart,” Juice WRLD sings. “I feel so alone without the bars/Then I found a home in your heart.”

In December, HBO premiered the documentary, Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss. His hometown of Chicago also marked the inaugural Juice WRLD Day with an album release celebration held at United Center.