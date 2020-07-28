 RS Charts: Juice WRLD Dominates Artists 500 for Second Week - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Juice WRLD Tops Artists 500 Chart for Second Straight Week

DJ Khaled nearly cracks Top 10 thanks to two new Drake-assisted singles

***FILE PHOTO*** Rapper Juice Wrld Passes Away At 21 After Seizure Attack At Airport. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Juice Wrld performs onstage during the Daytime Stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

Juice WRLD secured a second week atop the Rolling Stone Artists 500 as his first posthumous album continued to do huge streaming numbers.

imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPx/AP

Juice WRLD claimed the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the second week in a row, amassing 188 million song streams for the week of July 17th through July 23rd.

While Juice WRLD’s total song streams did drop off significantly from the 329.9 million he pulled in last week, the late rapper’s first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, continued to do huge numbers as it notched a second week at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart. The record racked up 147.8 million streams and moved 122,700 album-equivalent units, while two album cuts also placed in the top 10 of Top 100 Songs chart: “Come and Go,” a collaboration with Marshmello, at Number Five, and “Wishing Well” at Number Six.

Coming in behind Juice WRLD, also for the second straight week, was late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, who picked up 167.7 million song streams. His posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, also continued to perform well, landing at Number Two on the RS200, picking up 109.4 million song streams to move 91,300 album-equivalent units.

Top Artists

The week of July 17, 2020
1

Juice Wrld

Song Streams 188M
2

Pop Smoke

Song Streams 167.7M
3

Drake

Song Streams 106.3M
4

Lil Baby

Song Streams 73.2M
5

Post Malone

Song Streams 69.6M

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ended the previous Thursday.

Drake, meanwhile, landed at Number Three on the Artists 500, picking up 106.3 million streams. None of those, however, take into account the rapper’s latest tracks with DJ Khaled,  “Popstar” and “Greece,” which debuted at Number One and Number Four on the RS100, respectively, with 23.9 million and 18.8 million streams. The recipient of that boost was DJ Khaled himself, who flew from Number 160 on the Artists 500 last week, all the way up to Number 11 on the strength of 56.3 million streams.

Elsewhere on the Artists 500, Lil Baby came in at Number Four with 73.2 million streams and Post Malone held on at Five with 69.6 million streams. Numbers Six through 10 were occupied by DaBaby (65.4 million), Youngboy Never Broke Again (62.1 million), Rod Wave (59.6 million), Lil Uzi Vert (59 million) and The Weeknd (57.7 million).

