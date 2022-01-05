 Juice WRLD Is an Animated Samurai Warrior in 'Already Dead' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Who Needs CVS? How Strip Clubs Are Bringing Covid-19 Boosters to the Masses
Home Music Music News

Juice WRLD Is an Animated Samurai Warrior in ‘Already Dead’ Video

Posthumous visual also features footage of late rapper imparting an inspirational message

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

In the new video for Juice WRLD’s “Already Dead,” the late rapper stars as an animated samurai warrior. The visual for the single from Juice’s posthumous album Fighting Demons, which arrived last month, was directed and written by Steve Cannon.

In the clip, Juice WRLD appears to grapple with good and evil forces within himself, manifested in two samurai warriors who wield swords in an epic, bloody battle. In between the animated clashes, footage of the real Juice WRLD is woven in as he performs, hangs out with friends, and records in the studio.

“And if it doesn’t seem like it’s possible, it’s very, very possible,” he says in an inspirational message during the clip. “So don’t get nervous. If you have a big goal, just chip away at it until you get to where you need to be.”

The new visual follows the release of “Wandered to LA” featuring Justin Bieber. In December, HBO premiered the documentary, Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss. His hometown of Chicago also marked the inaugural Juice WRLD Day with an album release celebration held at United Center.

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Juice WRLD

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.