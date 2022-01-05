Juice WRLD Is an Animated Samurai Warrior in ‘Already Dead’ Video

In the new video for Juice WRLD’s “Already Dead,” the late rapper stars as an animated samurai warrior. The visual for the single from Juice’s posthumous album Fighting Demons, which arrived last month, was directed and written by Steve Cannon.

In the clip, Juice WRLD appears to grapple with good and evil forces within himself, manifested in two samurai warriors who wield swords in an epic, bloody battle. In between the animated clashes, footage of the real Juice WRLD is woven in as he performs, hangs out with friends, and records in the studio.

“And if it doesn’t seem like it’s possible, it’s very, very possible,” he says in an inspirational message during the clip. “So don’t get nervous. If you have a big goal, just chip away at it until you get to where you need to be.”

The new visual follows the release of “Wandered to LA” featuring Justin Bieber. In December, HBO premiered the documentary, Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss. His hometown of Chicago also marked the inaugural Juice WRLD Day with an album release celebration held at United Center.