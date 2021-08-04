 Juggalos 2021: Insane Clown Posse, Danny Brown Lead Gathering - Rolling Stone
Insane Clown Posse’s Gathering of the Juggalos Gets a Very Juggalo Lineup

Vanilla Ice, Steve-O and To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen set to appear at ICP-curated fest in Ohio

danny brown ICP gathering

Ryan Fleisher/imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX/AP; Joey Foley/Getty Images

Insane Clown Posse, Danny Brown, and Kid N Play lead the very eclectic lineup set to perform at the 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos, invading Thornville, Ohio’s Legend Valley on August 19th to 21st.

The 21st annual Gathering — returning after Covid canceled the 2020 fest — will also welcome dignitaries to the stage like Steve-O, Vanilla Ice, and To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen, who will serve as host of the Friday night festivities.

In addition to plenty of Faygo, the lineup for the fest also includes Big Hoodoo, R.A. the Rugged Man, and tons of ICP-curated underground rappers.

“Though this year will see a slightly scaled-down version of the Gathering due to the limited time putting it all together, it also promises to be a more intimate and unique experience,” the festival site states. “As we rise from the ash of a difficult time, get ready for a calling home to our family that has been waiting for a chance to Gather once more.”

Ahead of the Gathering of the Juggalos, ICP’s Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope sat down for an hour-long infomercial to hype the festival.

In This Article: Danny Brown, direct, Insane Clown Posse, juggalos, live music

