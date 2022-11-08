Judge Judy Says Her Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was ‘Scared to Death’ of Her

Justin Bieber doesn’t want Judge Judy judgin’. In a silly interview with Access Hollywood, Judge Judy Sheindlin said that Bieber used to be hella scared of her when the two were neighbors.

“He’s scared to death of me,” the TV judge of 27 years told the outlet. “There was a period of time before he grew up — when he was foolish, and doing foolish things.”

Sheindlin explained that ever since Bieber’s DUI arrest in 2014 — and her pointed comments about it to the media — the pop star has been terrified of Judge Judy. Not to mention, just weeks before his DUI, the singer was accused of throwing eggs at his neighbor’s house in Calabasas, Calif (presumably not Sheindlin’s house). Bieber pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vandalism and was ordered to pay the neighbor $80,000 for the damages he caused.

“I must have said something about it, and then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn’t have to bump into me,” she recalled with a laugh.

Back in 2014, Sheindlin did speak on Bieber and his run-in with the law during an interview with Los Angeles’ CBS affiliate, saying, “Being a celebrity is a gift; you can either treat it reverently, or you can make a fool out of yourself, and he’s doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself. And I think it’s sad.”

She added, “Nobody’s going to remember that he was a marginal singer, but they’re going to remember a young kid, who had a chance to have it all, and who is blowing it by acting like a fool.”

It’s unclear which of the two stars moved away first and how long they were neighbors, but it’s safe to say Sheindlin probably wouldn’t have any issues with living next to Bieber today. Since that infamous 2014 DUI, Bieber has grown up, gotten married, and hasn’t faced any known issues with the law.