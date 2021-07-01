Judge Denies Britney Spears’ Request to Remove Father From Conservatorship

A Los Angeles County Supreme Court judge denied Britney Spears’ request to remove her father from her ongoing conservatorship on Wednesday night.

The decision follows Spears’ testimony last week in which she expressed her wish to end the conservatorship altogether. Judge Brenda Penny’s ruling was not in response to that hearing, though; it was in response to a request made by Spears’ lawyer last November that Bessemer Trust be added as a co-conservator alongside the singer’s father, Jamie Spears. Britney Spears has stated through her lawyer, Samuel D. Ingram III, that she will not perform as long as her father remains a conservator of her $60 million estate.

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” the court filing states, according to CNN.

On Wednesday, Jamie Spears’ attorneys filed court documents calling for an investigation into Britney Spears’ testimony last week, in which she alleged abuse, forced labor, forced medication, and lack of autonomy over her body and her ability to have children.

“The people who did this to me should not be able to get away and walk away easily,” she told the courtroom. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive.”