Judas Priest Postpone, Cancel 50th Anniversary Tour Dates Due to COVID-19

Judas Priest have been forced to rearrange their 50th-anniversary tour because of COVID-19. The metal outfit has postponed a handful of shows to next year, although they were forced to cancel multiple dates as well.

The trek was supposed to take place this fall, but will now launch September 13th, 2021 at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, and wrap October 30th, 2021 at the Foxwoods Casino Arena in Ledyard, Connecticut. All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates, although refunds will be available for those that can’t make the rescheduled gigs.

While much of the tour was rescheduled, Judas Priest said some shows had to be called off completely, including stops in Philadelphia, Orlando, Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis. Tickets for those gigs will be refunded within 30 days.

Despite the swath of cancellations, Judas Priest assured fans in a statement: “We have every intention of adding more shows and cities to our 50th-anniversary tour in the fall of 2021 — as soon as we have the new dates finalized, we will announce them.”

Judas Priest issued their most recent album, Firepower, back in 2018.

Judas Priest 2021 Rescheduled Tour Dates

September 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 17 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

September 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theater

September 25 – St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis Music Park

September 29 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

October 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

October 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater

October 9 – Phoenix, AX @ Arizona Federal Theatre

October 12 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

October 13 – Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Center Cedar Park

October 14 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

October 28 – Washington, D.C. @ MGM Casino

October 30 – Ledyard, CT at Foxwoods Casino Arena

Judas Priest 2020 Canceled Tour Dates

September 11 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau

September 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center

September 15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

September 18 – Orlando, FL @ Rebel Rock Festival

September 20 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

September 21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

September 23 – Detroit, MI @ the Fox Theatre

September 26 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

September 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

October 8 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort and Casino

October 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena