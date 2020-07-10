Judas Priest Postpone, Cancel 50th Anniversary Tour Dates Due to COVID-19

Judas Priest have been forced to rearrange their 50th-anniversary tour because of COVID-19. The metal outfit has postponed a handful of shows to next year, although they were forced to cancel multiple dates as well.
The trek was supposed to take place this fall, but will now launch September 13th, 2021 at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, and wrap October 30th, 2021 at the Foxwoods Casino Arena in Ledyard, Connecticut. All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates, although refunds will be available for those that can’t make the rescheduled gigs.
While much of the tour was rescheduled, Judas Priest said some shows had to be called off completely, including stops in Philadelphia, Orlando, Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis. Tickets for those gigs will be refunded within 30 days.
Despite the swath of cancellations, Judas Priest assured fans in a statement: “We have every intention of adding more shows and cities to our 50th-anniversary tour in the fall of 2021 — as soon as we have the new dates finalized, we will announce them.”
Judas Priest issued their most recent album, Firepower, back in 2018.
Judas Priest 2021 Rescheduled Tour Dates
September 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 17 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
September 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theater
September 25 – St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis Music Park
September 29 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
October 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
October 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater
October 9 – Phoenix, AX @ Arizona Federal Theatre
October 12 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
October 13 – Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Center Cedar Park
October 14 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
October 28 – Washington, D.C. @ MGM Casino
October 30 – Ledyard, CT at Foxwoods Casino Arena
Judas Priest 2020 Canceled Tour Dates
September 11 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau
September 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center
September 15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
September 18 – Orlando, FL @ Rebel Rock Festival
September 20 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
September 21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
September 23 – Detroit, MI @ the Fox Theatre
September 26 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
September 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
October 8 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort and Casino
October 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena