Judas Priest Mark 50th Anniversary, Hall of Fame Induction With North American Tour

Fifty years of Judas Priest means 50 years of heavy metal. On Tuesday, the Rob Halford-fronted metal band announced that they will be going on a 29-date tour across North America in celebration of their half-century as a group.

“Defending the heavy metal faith for 50 years, the Priest is back,” Halford said in a statement. “Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine,” added guitarist Glenn Tipton.

The new tour comes several months after they released Reflections: 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music featuring some classics and live renditions of songs such as “Running Wild,” “Sinner,” and “Victim of Changes.” The group will also perform songs from their 2018 album, Firepower, on the tour after being off the road due to Covid.

“After the horrific last few years of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free,” said bassist Ian Hill.

The tour — supported by Queensryche — will also help celebrate the group’s induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, after being on the ballot three times in the past.

“Third time’s the charm,” Halford told Rolling Stone about their induction. “We left the launchpad and now we’re headed to the hallowed halls. It’s a great day for Judas Priest and a great day for heavy metal.”

“It’s a validation, more than anything else, of the importance and the relevance of Judas Priest. For 50 years we’ve been doing this. To have this opportunity as we continue to celebrate our 50th anniversary is just a beautiful thing. It couldn’t have happened at a better time,” he added. “It’s definitely a validation of Priest and the importance of heavy metal music. I’ve been championing the need for more heavy metal in the Hall of Fame.”

Eminem, Carly Simon, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie, and Eurythmics are among those who will also enter the Hall of Fame this year.

Judas Priest’s ’50 Heavy Metal Years’ Tour Dates

Oct. 13 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale

Oct. 15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

Oct. 16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway

Oct. 18 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans

Oct. 19 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Oct. 21 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

Oct. 22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Oct. 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 25 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

Oct. 27 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Theater

Oct. 29 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center Moline

Oct. 30 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center

Nov. 1 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

Nov. 2 – Rapid City, SD @ The Monument

Nov. 7 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center

Nov. 8 – Tucson, AZ @ TCC Arena

Nov. 10 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

Nov. 12 – Park City (Wichita), KS @ Hartman Arena

Nov. 13 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

Nov. 15 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

Nov. 17 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

Nov. 18 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Canes River Center

Nov. 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Nov. 22 & 23 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena

Nov. 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Nov. 26 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street

Nov. 28 – Edinburg, TX @ Burt Ogden Arena

Nov. 29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall