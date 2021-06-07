Judas Priest Announce Rescheduled 50th-Anniversary Tour

Judas Priest have announced the rescheduled dates for their 50th-anniversary tour, which they’ve christened 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour.

The North American tour kicks off September 8th in Reading, Pennsylvania, and concludes November 5th in Hamilton, Ontario. Judas Priest will be joined by Sabaton as openers.

“Defending the heavy metal faith for 50 years, the Priest is back!” lead vocalist Rob Halford said.

Lead guitarist Glenn Tipton added: “Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine — celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years!!”

Bassist Ian Hill also said: “After the horrific year of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free — the USA!”

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.

Judas Priest released their last album, Firepower, in 2018, although a new album is currently in the works. Halford also released his memoir Confess last September.

Judas Priest 2021 Tour Dates

September 8 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena*

September 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*+

September 11 – Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fairgrounds^#

September 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

September 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*

September 17 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre^

September 19 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre*

September 20 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre*

September 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre^

September 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*

September 25 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

September 26 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival^#

September 29 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom^

September 30 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center*

October 2 – Everett, WA @ Angel Of The Winds Arena*

October 3 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

October 5 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater^

October 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater^

October 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

October 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

October 12 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum^

October 13 – Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Center Cedar Park^

October 15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre^

October 19 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena*

October 21 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium*

October 22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

October 24 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum*

October 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met*

October 27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*

October 28 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 30 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater^

October 31 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell*

November 2 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre*

November 4 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell*

November 5 – Hamilton, ONT @ First Ontario Centre*

* new show

^ not a Live Nation event

# festival date

+ Sabaton will not support on this date; support is TBD