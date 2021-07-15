 Judas Priest to Release Massive 50th-Anniversary Box Set - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Celine Dion Reschedules Remaining North American Tour Dates to 2022
Home Music Music News

Judas Priest to Release Massive 50th-Anniversary Box Set

Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music will feature every official live and studio album to date plus 13 unreleased discs

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
judas priest 50th anniversary box set

Guitarist Richie Faulkner (L) and singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Judas Priest have announced a career-spanning box set for the band’s 50th anniversary, featuring every official live and studio album to date plus 13 unreleased discs.

Restored and mixed by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8, and mastered by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios, Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music is available for preorder now, and will be released on October 15th via Sony Music.

“Judas Priest’s curated box set representing 50 heavy metal years is the ultimate treasure trove defining the band’s unwavering commitment to keeping and defending the heavy metal faith,” lead singer Rob Halford said in a statement.

Glenn Tipton added: “If there’s one box set you should have in your heavy metal collection it should be this one — it’s immortal — proclaiming and truly representing metal for over 50 years — flying the flag and proudly leading the way inspiring many bands throughout the years — this 42-CD selection says it all — it’s a big part of metal history and as such will live forever…..”

To coincide with the release, Judas Priest will be kicking off their rescheduled 50th-anniversary tour this fall, playing North America from September 8th through November 5th. The band has also stated that a new studio album is in the works.

In This Article: Judas Priest

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.