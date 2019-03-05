Judah & the Lion Plot World Tour, Issue New Song ‘Why Did You Run?’

Judah & the Lion announced a world tour behind their upcoming LP, Pep Talks. Their 34-date North American leg launches August 10th in Kansas City, Missouri and wraps November 8th in Atlanta, Georgia.

A general on-sale starts Friday, March 8th at 10 a.m. local time. Citi card members can access a Private Pass pre-sale that runs from Tuesday, March 5th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, March 7th at 10 p.m. local time.

The alt-rock trio also previewed their third album with the soul-searching new song “Why Did You Run?” Over an arena-sized arrangement of acoustic strums, processed vocal samples and booming electronics, frontman Judah Akers reflects on family crises and feeling like a “lost kid looking for a home.” “I just want you to be happy,” he pleads at the climax. “Why can’t you be happy?”

Pep Talks also features the previously issued tracks “Over My Head,” “Quarter-Life Crisis,” the title-track and the Kacey Musgraves-featured “Pictures.”

Prior to their U.S. run, Judah & the Lion will promote the record with a leg of international dates that begins July 16th in Glasgow, Scotland. They also have a series of festival shows and album-listening events scheduled for the spring.

Judah & the Lion Tour Dates

July 16 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

July 17 – Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club

July 19 – London, UK @ Oslo

July 21 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

July 24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs Hall)

July 25 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

July 26 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

August 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre

August 13 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 14 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl

August 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

August 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica

August 21 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

August 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

August 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

September 5 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! in Columbus, OH

September 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

September 7 – Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion

September 8 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

September 12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

September 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

September 14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

September 20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

September 27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

September 28 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

October 1 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 2 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 3 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

October 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

October 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

October 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

October 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

October 23 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

October 24 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

October 26 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

October 27 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

October 31 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

November 7 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

November 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy