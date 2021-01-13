See JP Saxe, Maren Morris Serenade Each Other in ‘Line by Line’ Video

JP Saxe and Maren Morris serenade each other in the video for their collaborative song “Line by Line,” the just-released new single from Saxe’s forthcoming debut album.

The Toronto-based Saxe — who is nominated in the Grammys’ Song of the Year category for his prophetic 2019 single “If the World Was Ending” with Julia Michaels — co-wrote the single with Morris in her native Nashville. The track is destined for Saxe’s 2021 album, which follows his 2020 major-label debut, the Hold It Together EP.

“My first thought about this song is that it’s surreal I get to be sharing it with one of my favorite artists ever,” Saxe said in a statement. “Regarding what it’s about — as songwriters we spend a lot of our lives trying to bottle up a feeling into a song, and often, the biggest feelings, the best ones… the complicated, detailed, messy, incredible ones… just aren’t going to fit. ‘Line by Line’ is our recognition of that… of how one song just isn’t enough to capture it all, but how we’re just going to keep writing, futilely and lovingly, anyway.”

Morris added: “I have always loved being contemplative of the artist vs. muse relationship in songs. ‘Line by Line’ acts as a promise that I’ll never be done writing about my muse in this life because he can’t be summed up in one song. Writing that day with JP was the most fluid, inspiring session. He’s a lyrical faucet. He threw out the line ‘immortalizing my sincerity’ and it blew my mind. I think all in all, we wrote the whole song in an hour and immediately recorded it.”

Morris is also up for a Grammy at this year’s postponed event, with the singer up for Best Country Song for “The Bones.”