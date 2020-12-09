JP Saxe, Julia Michaels Release Holiday Single ‘Kissin’ in the Cold’

JP Saxe and Julia Michaels have collaborated on a new holiday single, “Kissin’ in the Cold.” The song follows the artists’ previous collaboration “If the World Was Ending,” which earned a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.

On “Kissin’ in the Cold,” Saxe and Michaels muse over the passage of time with each Christmas: New babies born, marriages, couples getting together or breaking up and friends who move far away to a new city. But every year, they find ways to celebrate Christmas traditions all the same. “Time goes by and lovers turn to strangers/People stop believing/But there’s one thing that I know/We’ll still be kissing in the cold,” they sing.

Saxe and Michaels originally released their duet “If the World Was Ending” in 2019, inspired by the earthquakes in Los Angeles, but the song has become symbolic of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. In April, the pair gathered together a group of artists that included Sam Smith, H.E.R., Alessia Cara, Niall Horan, Keith Urban and Finneas (the song’s producer) for an at-home rendition of the song.

Last month, Michaels performed her solo single “Lie Like This” on The Tonight Show. The song will be featured on Michaels’ debut studio album, due to be released sometime next year. Saxe’s follow-up to 2020’s Hold It Together EP is due out next year.