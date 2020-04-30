JP Saxe, Julia Michaels Recruit Star-Studded Group for ‘If the World Was Ending’ Cover

Julia Michaels and JP Saxe’s 2019 duet “If the World Was Ending” has become a timely soundtrack to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, the pair have re-released the track with a long list of stars performing a cover of the track.

Sam Smith, H.E.R., Alessia Cara, Niall Horan, Keith Urban and Finneas (the song’s producer) are among the long list of names who sing Saxe and Michaels’ duet. Each artist filmed their part on their phones from their homes while self-isolating. All proceeds benefit Doctors Without Borders, and the video ends with a special message from a participating doctor about the impact of COVID-19 on countries where many of the doctors are stationed.

“We are so grateful for the incredible work being done by those on the frontlines during this global pandemic,” Saxe and Michael said in a joint statement. “At a time when it can sometimes feel like ‘the world is ending,’ we thank all of the healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers who are helping so many people in need. Please stay home, stay safe (and don’t actually go over!)”

“If the World Was Ending” was featured on Saxe’s second EP, Hold It Together and originally inspired by the earthquakes in Los Angeles last year. Saxe launched his career in 2017 with “Changed” and released his debut EP Both Can Be True, Pt. 1 the following year. In early 2020, he teamed up with Lennon Stella for the song “Golf on TV.”