JP Saxe Recruits John Mayer for Denial-Ridden ‘I Don’t Miss You’

"I don't miss you / I just fantasize about you being someone who loves me," sings Saxe on the post-breakup single
Singer-songwriter JP Saxe released his new single “I Don’t Miss You” on Friday. The track is the lead single for his upcoming record slated for later this year, and produced by Malay with co-writing and guitar by John Mayer.

The breezy song captures the aftermath of a breakup as Saxe sings the chorus: “I don’t miss you/I just fantasize about you being someone who loves me/I can’t help it how I dream as if you’re painted on the back of my eyes/I don’t miss you I just think about you all the time.”

In a statement, the artist reflected on the meaning behind the track. “‘I Don’t Miss You’ is me trying to lie to myself about my feelings — how I distract myself from them, how I compartmentalize them, and how I ultimately lose to them,” said Saxe. “My guiding principle in my songwriting is ‘am I’m telling the truth’, so a song that’s lying to itself may seem a tad antithetical, but the truth is, trying to hide from how I feel about people is a common and futile adventure inside my head, and I’m excited for this song to bring people into that with me.”

Since September, the multi-instrumentalist has shared three new singles, “When You Think Of Me”, “The Good Parts,” and “Moderación (Con Camilo)”, which featured five-time Latin Grammy winner Camilo. Saxe will return as opener for Mayer’s first-ever solo acoustic tour in the fall.

