JP Saxe Enlists John Mayer for Performance of ‘Here’s Hopin” on ‘Colbert’

Canadian singer-songwriter JP Saxe enlisted John Mayer for a performance of “Here’s Hopin'” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday, July 1st.

Saxe and Mayer delivered the song, mostly, as a delicately stripped-down guitar duet, with Saxe strumming on his acoustic and singing and Mayer providing some deft back-up licks. Near the end of the song, Saxe dropped his guitar and hustled behind an organ, where his keening chords sailed underneath Mayer’s closing solo.

“Here’s Hopin'” appears on Saxe’s debut studio album, Dangerous Moments of Introspection, which was released at the end of June. The album, which also features a collaboration with Marren Morris, “Line By Line,” follows Saxe’s 2020 EP, Hold It Together.

Saxe has a North American tour lined up in support of Dangerous Moments of Introspection this fall. The run kicks off on October 4th at the Palace Theatre in Calgary and wraps on November 18th at August Hall in San Francisco.

Mayer, meanwhile, is prepping for the release of his new album, Sob Rock, out July 16th. He previously released the single, “Last Train Home.”