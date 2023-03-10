fbpixel
Revisiting the Past

Joyner Lucas Wants to Turn Back Time and Reverse Tragedies on New Song ‘Devil’s Work Part 2’

Track arrives a few days after the rapper announced his next album, Not Now, I’m Busy
Joyner Lucas Courtesy of Twenty Nine Music Group

Joyner Lucas has dropped a new single, “Devil’s Work Part 2 (Not Now, I’m Busy),” which serves as a sequel to his meditative 2020 track, “Devil’s Work.” 

The new song finds Lucas spinning verses about how he wishes he could turn back the clock and reverse — or rewrite — different tragedies and injustices. In the video, Lucas sits in front of a TV and watches these events back, covering everything from the Will Smith Oscars slap to Kobe Bryant’s death, Brittney Griner’s arrest, and the killings of Pop Smoke and PnB Rock.

There are still some rather scathing lines on the track. Of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s infamous 2019 testimony, Lucas spits, “Tape his mouth shut so he never talk to the feds.” Moments later, he leans into Candace Owens for her comments about the cause of George Floyd’s death, rapping, “So really she gotta chill or maybe they should trade places so she could see how it feel.”

“Devil’s Work Part 2” arrives a few days after Lucas announced his next album, Not Now, I’m Busy, on social media (the release date wasn’t revealed). Lucas’ last album was his 2020 debut, ADHD, which he quickly followed up with an EP, Evolution. In 2021, he released an array of one-off singles and collaborations, though last year, he dropped just one track, “Ye Not Crazy.” 

