Joy Oladokun Debuts Emotive New Single ‘Purple Haze’ on ‘Colbert’

Joy Oladokun appeared on The Late Show to offer a first-listen of her new single, “Purple Haze.” Performing with her band, the Nashville singer-songwriter showcased the emotionally-driven ballad, which will be released on May 10.

The debut of “Purple Haze” follows Oladokun’s recent single, “Fortune Favors The Bold,” released in February. She also released “Keeping The Light On” in January. Although she has not yet announced a new album, the musician has suggested there is a recurrent theme present throughout her most recent work.

“My next body of work is about the human will to keep trying in the midst of all the tragedy that we’ve seen and perpetrated,” she explained in a statement. “‘Keeping the Light On’ is my little musical way of saying it’s really hard to keep trying but I think part of life is doing so anyway and seeing what magic comes out of it.”

Oladokun’s most recent album, In Defense of My Own Happiness, which arrived in 2021 and marked her major label debut. The project followed an identically titled 2020 project, which was released independently, as well as a slew of successful singles. The musician also recorded a Spotify Sessions that year, which included a new version of Oladokun’s “Sunday” and a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s aching “I Can’t Make You Love Me” featuring Jason Isbell.

Oladokun is currently on tour, with upcoming dates in Nashville, Los Angeles, and Denver. She will perform as part of Hangout Music Fest later this month and Bonnaroo Music Festival in June.