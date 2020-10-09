 New Podcast 'Transmissions' to Cover Joy Division, New Order Saga - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Sean Lennon Reflects on 10 John Lennon Solo Classics
Home Music Music News

Members of Joy Division, New Order to Recount Story on Official Podcast ‘Transmissions’

Show will also feature guests like Bono, Johnny Marr, Damon Albarn and members of Radiohead

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The intertwined sagas of Joy Division and New Order will be chronicled in the upcoming podcast, Transmissions: The Definitive Story, premiering October 29th.

The first run of eight episodes will follow Joy Division through their founding and rise to Ian Curtis’ death by suicide in 1980. It will then tackle the formation of New Order and the group’s early years, up through their 1983 hit, “Blue Monday.” (While a second season hasn’t been announced, it would conceivably focus on the rest of New Order’s Eighties heyday, their split in the Nineties, and subsequent reunions in the 2000s and 2010s.)

Transmissions will feature interviews with band members Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert and Peter Hook, as well as an array of big-name guests: Bono, Johnny Marr, Damon Albarn, Liam Gallagher, Radiohead’s Colin and Jonny Greenwood, Karen O, Perry Farrell, Pet Shop Boys, Virgil Abloh and Thurston Moore. Actress Maxine Peake will narrate the series.

A trailer for the series teases a quote from Sumner, who says at the start of the clip: “Nothing would’ve stopped us — nothing did stop us, did it? Ian’s death didn’t stop us, Martin’s death didn’t stop us, getting all the equipment stolen didn’t stop us… There was nothing to go back to. There was no plan B.”

Transmissions was produced by Cup & Nuzzle, the podcast company behind Robert Plant’s show, Digging Deep.

In This Article: Joy Division, New Order

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.