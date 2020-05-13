Joy Division Ready Vinyl Reissues for ‘Closer,’ Rare 12″ Singles

Joy Division will mark the 40th anniversary of their landmark 1980 album Closer with a new vinyl reissue, as well as the rerelease of three rare 12″ singles.

The Closer reissue, pressed on “crystal clear” vinyl, arrives on July 17th via Rhino, which previously reissued Joy Division’s 1979 debut Unknown Pleasures on vinyl in 2019 to mark that album’s 40th anniversary.

Three long-out-of-print Factory Records 12″ singles — “Transmission,” “Atmosphere” and their classic “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” which similarly celebrates its 40th anniversary on June 27th — will also be reissued for the first time, with each single repressed on 180-gram vinyl in sleeves that preserve the original single artwork. The three singles will also be released on July 17th.

Closer 12”

Side A:

“Atrocity Exhibition”

“Isolation”

“Passover”

“Colony”

“A Means to an End”

Side B:

“Heart and Soul”

“Twenty Four Hours”

“The Eternal”

“Decades”

Transmission 12”

A: “Transmission”

B: “Novelty”

Love Will Tear Us Apart 12”

A: “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

B: “These Days”

Atmosphere 12”

A: “Atmosphere”

B: “She’s Lost Control”