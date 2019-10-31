Journey and Pretenders Team for Lengthy 2020 North American Tour

Journey have recruited Pretenders for a mammoth, five-month 2020 trek that invades arenas and amphitheaters nationwide.
The two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees — Journey in 2017, Pretenders in 2005 — open their trek May 15th, 2020 in Ridgefield, Washington. Five months and more than 60 shows later, they conclude the North American tour on September 12th in Bethel, New York.
Journey say their 2020 shows will feature their “hits from start to finish” plus a new onstage production. The band now features founding members guitarist Neal Schon and bassist Ross Valory, long-time keyboardist Jonathan Cain and drummer Steve Smith, and singer Arnel Pineda
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public Friday, November 8th.
Journey & Pretenders Tour Dates
May 15, 2020 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
May 16 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
May 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 20 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
May 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
May 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 24 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 26 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
May 27 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
May 29 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
May 30 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 2 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
June 4 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
June 6 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
June 7 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 9 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
June 10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
June 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
June 20 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
June 22 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
June 24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
June 26 – St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 2 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
July 3 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 5 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
July 10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
July 11 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 14 – Quebec City, PQ @ Videotron Center
July 17 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 18 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 29 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 2 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 4 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 5 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 7 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 8 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 22 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
August 24 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Arena
August 26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf
August 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
August 29 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
August 30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 2 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 3 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena
September 5 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
September 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September 12 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts