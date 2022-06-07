Journey Is In It for the Long Run on New Single ‘Don’t Give Up On Us’

Journey wants to make one thing clear — they aren’t going anywhere.

On Tuesday, the band released their latest single, “Don’t Give Up On Us,” which will appear on the band’s 15th studio album Freedom (out July 8). The record melds their rock sound with sharp synths and a plea for forgiveness.

“It is a very melodic song,” guitarist and Journey founder Neal Schon said in a statement. “It’s soulful, coming more from that R&B place and a little more Motown sounding but it definitely rocks. I feel like it’s got Journey all over it.”

“Don’t Give Up On Us” joins previously released singles “Let It Rain” and “You Got The Best Of Me” in previewing Freedom, Journey’s first full-length studio album in 11 years. The 15-track project marks the band’s third with Arnel Pineda as frontman, but their first with bassist Randy Jackson. It is also their first album since parting ways with founding bassist Ross Valory and longtime drummer Steve Smith.

“We had a real bond that nobody can deny,” Pineda told Rolling Stone last year. “When the first day came that Steve Smith went back, I could feel that he was trying to feel everything out and observe. When he got the good vibe again, we clicked. Four years with him was very special. And 11 years with Ross was amazing. I cannot ask for anything more. Those friendships I’ll take with me until the end of time.”