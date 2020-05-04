Journey Cancel 2020 Tour Dates Because of Coronavirus

Journey has canceled all of its 2020 tour dates due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The band was set to embark on a lengthy North American run with the Pretenders that would’ve stretched from May 15th to September 12th, comprising over 60 shows. In a statement, the band said it decided to cancel the tour outright rather than postpone so that fans could receive ticket refunds during these financially unstable times.

“Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus,” said Journey’s Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain and Arnel Pineda. “We would like to thank all doctors, nurses, police, other first responders and essential workers for their heroic efforts; as well as our fans for doing everything possible to stay safe. We would also like to send the Pretenders our best wishes and hope to see them in the future. We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available. In the meantime, please ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ in the wonder of life and in each other.”

Live Nation will email ticket holders about refund options soon. While fans can receive a full refund, they can also request a 150 percent credit, and Live Nation will donate the number of tickets originally purchased to healthcare workers.