Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey Rae Team Up for 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

14-day trek kicks off with a cruise in January

By

Reporter

Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey Rae Team for 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

Tabatha Fireman/AP; Amy Harris/Invision/AP

U.K. singer-songwriters Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey Rae are teaming up for a co-headlining tour. The Grammy winners kick things off with a four-day Capital Jazz SuperCruise on January 19th-22nd. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The rest of the tour comprises intimate theater dates that wind through the southern U.S. with shows in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Earlier in the year, Stone performed her recent single, “Walk With Me,” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and the singer won the second series of The Masked Singer in the U.K. in February.

Bailey Rae, whose last studio album was 2016’s The Heart Speaks in Whispers, has composed music for film and television, including co-writing 2020’s “New to Me” for The High Note, which was performed by Tracee Ellis Ross in the film.

Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey Rae 2022 Tour

January 19-22 – Capital Jazz SuperCruise
January 23 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center, Walt Disney Theater
January 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
January 26 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
January 28 – Savannah, GA @ John Mercer Theatre
January 29 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston & Performing Arts Center
January 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Woodruff Arts Center
February 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
February 3 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
February 5 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
February 8 – Houston, TX @ The Terminal
February 10 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody
February 11 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

