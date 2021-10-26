Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey Rae Team Up for 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

U.K. singer-songwriters Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey Rae are teaming up for a co-headlining tour. The Grammy winners kick things off with a four-day Capital Jazz SuperCruise on January 19th-22nd. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The rest of the tour comprises intimate theater dates that wind through the southern U.S. with shows in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Earlier in the year, Stone performed her recent single, “Walk With Me,” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and the singer won the second series of The Masked Singer in the U.K. in February.

Bailey Rae, whose last studio album was 2016’s The Heart Speaks in Whispers, has composed music for film and television, including co-writing 2020’s “New to Me” for The High Note, which was performed by Tracee Ellis Ross in the film.

Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey Rae 2022 Tour

January 19-22 – Capital Jazz SuperCruise

January 23 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center, Walt Disney Theater

January 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

January 26 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

January 28 – Savannah, GA @ John Mercer Theatre

January 29 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston & Performing Arts Center

January 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Woodruff Arts Center

February 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

February 3 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

February 5 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

February 8 – Houston, TX @ The Terminal

February 10 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody

February 11 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre