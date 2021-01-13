Joshua Henry Releases Cover of the O’Jays’ ‘Stand Up’

Tony-nominated actor and Hamilton cast member Joshua Henry has released “Stand Up,” a cover of the O’Jays’ 2019 anthem for peace and unity. The track is the second single from Henry’s upcoming debut EP Guarantee, produced with Theron “Neff-U” Feemster.

Released in remembrance of the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, a portion of the proceeds for “Stand Up” will be donated to DoSomething.org. Henry will also be participating in DoSomething’s Strength Through Service program, which offers a curated group of volunteer and advocacy campaigns across the country related to Covid-19, racial inequality, and more.

“The sentiment of ‘Stand Up’ is what I try to keep in the front of my mind: love, service, trying to make a change for good,” Henry said. “As an organization, DoSomething.org genuinely embodies that spirit. DoSomething continues to mobilize millions of young people across the globe to volunteer to feed the hungry, register people to vote, disrupt racism, and so much more.”

He added: “In 2016, I wrote a song called ‘Do Something’ for their annual gala in New York City, and I’ve been searching for a way to continue to collaborate with them ever since. I’m so grateful for this partnership and song to debut around Martin Luther King Day, a national day of service. This is my way of trying to inspire everyone (especially young people) to Stand Up, use your voice, and find your lane to serve. 2020 taught me, we can’t sit back waiting for the world to change.”

Henry’s Guarantee EP will be released this coming spring. “This EP is full of my heart, but I also want people to jump and groove to it, to feel it cerebrally, spiritually, and bodily,” he said. “There was a blank canvas that took me back to when I was seven years old, just writing from my heart, with nothing to lose.”

Additionally, Henry will star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial film debut Tick Tick…Boom!, alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Andrew Garfield, and Judith Light.