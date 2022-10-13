Joshua Bassett Shuts Out the Rumors on New Song ‘She Said He Said She Said’

No, it’s not a cover of Ashley Tisdale’s “He Said She Said!” On Thursday, Joshua Bassett released an excellent dancefloor-ready single, “She Said He Said She Said,” where the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star sings about fighting off rumors and wanting to “put this shit to bed.”

“Starting rumors/It’s nothing new, yeah/We’re on this shit again/She said he said she said,” he sings in the catchy chorus.

“Burn your bridge/Talk your shit/I’ve been growing thicker skin,” he adds in the track’s bridge. “Forgiveness. Ask again/Patience only runs so thin.”

The single follows the release of last week’s “Would You Love Me Now?” Both tracks came at a surprising time since Bassett just recently released a project of slow, soft ballads, Sad Songs in a Hotel Room.

“At the end of the summer, inspiration struck me like lightning,” he said after dropping “Would You Love Me Now?” last week. “I found myself up at ungodly hours, rarely keeping up with the songs. The new music felt urgent to put out.”

Like with “Would You Love Me Now?” the new song deals with the feelings of a young relationship. “From long lost love, broken promises, reconciliation, and new beginnings, you can count on one thing: it’s complicated,” he said in a statement.

Along with the EP and a trio of songs for High School Musical, Bassett released the self-reflecting single “Doppelgänger” back in February.