Joshua Bassett Says He’s ‘Better Than I Have Ever Been’ After Acknowledging Struggles Last Year

Joshua Bassett assured fans he is “better than I have ever been” after admitting to some recent struggles in a tweet late last year.

Back on Christmas Eve, Basset tweeted, “Most people I know, including myself, are struggling right now. Please be good to yourselves and others, reach out to support those you love, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

Over a week later, on Jan. 5, Bassett tweeted, “Jesus Christ is the only way. His death and resurrection are historically documented. Turn away from hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him.”

Now, in a series of posts on Instagram Stories, Bassett has offered a bit more insight into his faith and how he came to that Jan. 5 missive. “A few months ago I asked God to ‘send me a sign when I write the truth.’” Bassett said. “I typed ‘Jesus is the way,’ nothing happened, then I added, ‘Jesus is the *only* way’ and the light turned on in my living room.”

In a subsequent post, Bassett added, “I have also first hand encountered Jesus twice. The experience’s [sic] were richer and more vivid than anything in my entire life. I look forward to speaking about it soon.”

He then wrote: “For those concerned about me be sure of this: I’m better than I have ever been. The peace I feel is far beyond what I thought possible.” Trending Police Ordered Tyre Nichols to Obey 71 Commands. He Was Set Up to Fail Marilyn Manson Sued for Sexual Assault of a Minor Annie Wersching, Actress in ’24,’ Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Dead at 45 Eight Women Say the Same Man Raped or Assaulted Them. Now They’re Out for Justice

The past couple of years has been big but occasionally tumultuous for Bassett. Already a star on the Disney hit High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Bassett found himself in the thick of a rumored love triangle involving co-star Olivia Rodrigo and singer Sabrina Carpenter in early 2021. Around the same time, he was hospitalized for septic shock and heart failure.

Bassett has since moved forward with a music career of his own, releasing a string of EPs over the past two years, the most recent — Different — arriving in Oct. 2022. Bassett will kick off a North American tour soon, too, with the first date scheduled for March 7 in San Francisco.