Joshua Bassett Announces 2023 ‘Complicated’ Tour

Joshua Bassett won’t have to keep his sad songs in a hotel room anymore. On Monday, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star announced a long-awaited tour that will begin next March.

In an Instagram post announcing the news, Bassett simply wrote, “AHH !!!!!”

Bassett will commence his tour with two shows in San Francisco on Mar. 7 and 8 before making his way to the east coast, where he’ll perform in late March. He’ll close off the Complicated Tour in Los Angeles at the Wiltern on April 12.

In North America, Warner Records labelmate Lindsey Lomis will serve as Bassett’s special guest. “u guys…. so grateful so happy so excited SEE U IN THE SPRING thank u @joshuatbassett for having me out again,” Lomis wrote on Instagram. “This is gonna be funnnn.”

Bassett will then cross the pond to Europe in late April for a series of dates in Germany, France, and the UK alongside Stacey Ryan.

The “Doppelgänger” singer had previously announced a tour for 2022 but canceled most shows to film his Disney+ series and instead just made a few stops in cities like New York City and Los Angeles.

Bassett released four back-to-back songs, “Would You Love Me Now?,” “She Said He Said She Said,” “I’m Sorry,” and “Different” to end the year. He also dropped his EP Sad Songs in a Hotel Room in the fall.

‘Complicated’ Tour Dates

March 7 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

March 8 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

March 10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

March 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Centre in Vancouver

March 12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

March 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

March 15 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

March 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

March 18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

March 19 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

March 21 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

March 24 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

March 25 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

March 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Theater of Living Arts

March 28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

March 31 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

April 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

April 3 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

April 4 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

April 5 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

April 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

April 9 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Apr 28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Große Freiheit 36

Apr 29 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

May 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

May 3 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

May 4 – Paris, France @ Le Bataclan

May 6 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

May 8 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio

May 9 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town



