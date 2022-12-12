Joshua Bassett Announces 2023 ‘Complicated’ Tour
Joshua Bassett won’t have to keep his sad songs in a hotel room anymore. On Monday, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star announced a long-awaited tour that will begin next March.
In an Instagram post announcing the news, Bassett simply wrote, “AHH !!!!!”
Bassett will commence his tour with two shows in San Francisco on Mar. 7 and 8 before making his way to the east coast, where he’ll perform in late March. He’ll close off the Complicated Tour in Los Angeles at the Wiltern on April 12.
In North America, Warner Records labelmate Lindsey Lomis will serve as Bassett’s special guest. “u guys…. so grateful so happy so excited SEE U IN THE SPRING thank u @joshuatbassett for having me out again,” Lomis wrote on Instagram. “This is gonna be funnnn.”
Bassett will then cross the pond to Europe in late April for a series of dates in Germany, France, and the UK alongside Stacey Ryan.
The “Doppelgänger” singer had previously announced a tour for 2022 but canceled most shows to film his Disney+ series and instead just made a few stops in cities like New York City and Los Angeles.
Bassett released four back-to-back songs, “Would You Love Me Now?,” “She Said He Said She Said,” “I’m Sorry,” and “Different” to end the year. He also dropped his EP Sad Songs in a Hotel Room in the fall.
‘Complicated’ Tour Dates
March 7 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
March 8 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
March 10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
March 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Centre in Vancouver
March 12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
March 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
March 15 – Denver, CO @ The Summit
March 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
March 18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
March 19 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
March 21 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
March 24 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
March 25 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
March 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Theater of Living Arts
March 28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
March 29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
March 31 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
April 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
April 3 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
April 4 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
April 5 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
April 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
April 9 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
April 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Apr 28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Große Freiheit 36
Apr 29 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
May 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
May 3 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
May 4 – Paris, France @ Le Bataclan
May 6 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
May 8 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio
May 9 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town