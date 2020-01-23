Josh Klinghoffer on Red Hot Chili Peppers Exit: ‘Complete Shock But Not a Surprise’

Josh Klinghoffer discussed his stunning removal from Red Hot Chili Peppers for the first time on the latest episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

In December, the band announced that Klinghoffer — who joined the band 10 years earlier as a replacement for guitarist John Frusciante — would exit the band in order to facilitate a reunion with Frusciante.

Speaking to Maron, Klinghoffer admitted the Chili Peppers’ decision was a “complete shock but not a surprise,” and that there is no lingering animosity between himself and his former bandmates.

“It’s absolutely John’s place to be in that band. So that’s why I’m happy for him, I’m happy that he’s back with them,” Klinghoffer said. “If John coming back had happened five years ago, it would have been hard for me, temporally, to weigh [my work] against what they had. Now, after 10 years, two tours and almost three albums of writing, I’m really proud of what I did with them. I feel like we did create something.”

Klinghoffer also revealed to Maron how the band informed him, in person at Flea’s home, about their decision to reunite with Frusciante. “They just said, ‘We’ll get right to it. We’ve decided to ask John to come back to the band,’” Klinghoffer said. “And I just sat there quiet for a second and I said, ‘I’m not surprised.’ And the only thing I could think to say was, ‘I wish I could have done something with you guys, musically or creatively, that would have made this an absolute impossibility.’”

Klinghoffer, like drummer Chad Smith, confirmed that the band had been working on new material together prior to Klinghoffer’s exit, but the fruits of those sessions will likely be scrapped.

Following his exit from Chili Peppers, the guitarist has already booked his next gig: Taking his Pluralone project on the road as opener for Pearl Jam’s upcoming tour.