Josh Homme Speaks Out On Custody Battle With Brody Dalle

Josh Homme has shared a lengthy statement regarding the singer-guitarist’s ongoing bitter custody battle with his ex-wife and Distillers founder Brody Dalle over the pair’s three children. It’s one of the few times the Queens of the Stone Age frontman has spoken on the situation since the dispute started after Homme and Dalle’s 2019 divorce.

“In light of the continued falsehoods, the repeated invasions of the children’s privacy and the resulting emotional harm, it is time that the truth be told,” Homme said in his new statement. “Our hope is that this will end the enquiries and speculation and provide the family the privacy and consideration they deserve.”

For the past four years, the duo have been in a contentious court battle. Dalle had previously accused Homme of domestic violence and abuse, alleging that Homme had confessed to fantasizing about her murder and head-butted her hard enough that she “saw stars,” while Dalle’s boyfriend Gunner Foxx had alleged that Homme threatened to throw him over a balcony at a Southern California mall on Christmas eve in 2021.

Homme’s two sons had previously filed for temporary restraining orders from him in 2021, citing both physical and verbal abuse as well as driving under the influence, though the court denied those requests. Homme’s daughter was granted a temporary restraining order in 2021, and the order was eventually vacated in April 2022.

In the new statement, Homme claimed those restraining orders were filed by Foxx and claimed that Foxx forged Dalle’s signature. Homme also claimed that he and his two sons were granted a restraining order against Foxx last year. Reps for Homme had previously denied the allegations from Dalle.

Dalle and Homme had lodged several restraining orders against one another. In Homme’s new statement, he noted that Los Angeles Family Court had granted him a nearly two-year restraining order against Dalle after what Homme had said were recent actions from Dalle and Foxx that “have not only caused the children emotional harm, but have also put them in great danger.” The order also lists Homme’s two sons and his daughter as well as his father as protected people from Dalle. (Foxx and legal representatives for Dalle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.) Editor’s picks

Homme said that in March 2022, Los Angeles Family Court granted custody of his children, and that “they are currently under the care of their father and paternal grandparents.” There will be a custody hearing this fall to determine a more permanent solution for custody, Homme said in his new statement.

Dalle was sentenced to community service late in 2021 after being convicted of contempt when she failed to hand their then 5-year-old son to Homme, violating a court order. At the time, she defended the decision to Rolling Stone. "I'm relieved by the court's decision. I don't believe anyone should go to jail or pick up trash for protecting her children," she said. "As a mother, I will always put my children first and protect them at all costs."

In his statement, Homme said he hopes for a solution where he and Dalle “can co-parent their children peacefully.”